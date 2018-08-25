OCEAN CITY — Registration is open for Ocean City’s annual Labor Day Beach Run on Sept. 3.
Participants can choose from a 5-mile run or a 1-mile run/walk. The 5-mile race starts at 9 a.m. on the beach at 23rd Street, and the 1-mile run/walk follows shortly thereafter.
The races benefit Ocean City recreation scholarships and programs.
Pre-registration is $20 through Aug. 31 and $25 through Sept. 2 with a guaranteed T-shirt. Visit ocnj.us/race-events. Entry is $10 for 14-and-unders.
Race-day registration on the beach at 23rd Street from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. is $30 with T-shirts while supplies last.
Advance packet pickup will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 1 and 2 at the Ocean City Aquatics and Fitness Center (1735 Simpson Ave.) and on the morning of the race 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
For more information, call 609-398-6900 or email lrumer@ocnj.us.