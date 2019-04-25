Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Ocean City to host Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation surf, swim and skate fundraisers

OCEAN CITY — Summertime in Ocean City offers visitors and locals alike copious entertainment and dining options. During the weekend of July 19, anyone in the area will have a chance to have fun and help a great cause along the way.

Via the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation, a trio of events will take over some of the hottest spots in town on July 19 and 21.

The fun all starts on the morning of July 19 with the 16th annual Chip Miller Surf Fest. Emanating from the Seventh Street Surfing Beach, this event attracts hundreds of surfers, family and friends who aim to have fun while raising awareness and money for amyloidosis research. Best of all, Surf Fest is open to surfers of all skill sets, from the most novice of novices to local and regional pros. The event will offer awards for more than a half a dozen categories, including kids, adults and families. In addition, plenty of the latest and greatest from surfing manufactures such as clothing, surfboards, sun glasses etc. will be available. Attendees can also expect to see free apparel launches all day long.

As the sun sets on the surfing fun, even more families will flock to the OC Waterpark for an event like no other in the area. Over the course of four hours (six for those registered by July 1), supporters of the foundation will enjoy private access to the waterpark and be able to enjoy some of the finest fare the city has to offer.

The waterpark fun will include trips down Splash Down Falls, the Serpentine Slide, Lil Buc’s Bay, Tube Journey and Lazy River. Some of the establishments offering food will include Bungalow Bowls, the Farm Stand at 14th, Boyar’s Market South, Hank Sauce, Hula Sauces, Red’s Jersey Mex Café, Sandwich Bar and Playa Bowls, just to name a few.

Surfing, waterpark fun and a great buffet of food — all on a Friday. That’s a pretty solid start to a weekend, so why not finish it strong too?

On Sunday, July 21, the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation will partner with Sector 9 Skateboards to present the third annual Chip Miller Skate Fest. The '80s-themed fun will starts at 11 a.m. at Ocean City Skate Park and include community first responders, who will be on-site to grill and handout hot dogs and hamburgers to participants. There will be multiple awards offered, including one for best era-specific costume and even one for the biggest wipeout.

As with all events, prices and participation vary, but complete details on the 2019 season can be found online at ChipMiller.org or via the foundation Facebook page, facebook.com/AmyloidosisAwareness. Can’t make the event? Donate today via the foundation web page. Either way, join in the fun to support a great cause.

