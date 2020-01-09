The program for the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, will be a talk by Alice Woods, executive director of CONTACT Cape-Atlantic.
Cape-Atlantic provides telephone reassurance and community support for the elderly and disabled. The program website is CONTACTCapeAtlantic.org.
Future Rotary Program Highlights
• Jan. 16: Quilts of Valor presentation by Kathy Tweed. Four Rotarians who are military veterans will receive handmade quilts during a special QOV ceremony. The program website is qovf.org
• Jan. 23: A 2020 Census program will be presented by Lori Carlin, U.S. Census partnership specialist for Atlantic and Cape May counties.
• Jan. 30: Overseas travel program by Rotary Club member Ron Showers.
• Feb. 20: A discussion of "Upper Township and Its Ten Villages" by Robert Holden, Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township historian and book author, will preview photos and stories in this new book about the township.
Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township weekly meetings are held 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. To learn more about the club, call 609-827-4670 or see Facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.
