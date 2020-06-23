The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township online program for Thursday, June 25, will be the traditional changeover ceremony, however, this year it will be a totally different experience.
Outgoing Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick will do a virtual hand-over of the club gavel to President-elect Randi Scheck during the Zoom meeting.
There will be a celebration of club accomplishments as we reflect on the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, looking back on a year of hard work, acknowledging service above self by key members, planning for the year ahead and sharing the fellowship that bonds our members.
The link for the June 25 session will be on the Rotary Club website, ocutrotary.org.
Rotary Inter-Clubs, quests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
Future Rotary online program highlights:
• July 2 — Mary Conley, president of the League of Women Voters of Cape May County
• July 16 — George Morrison, ShelterBox ambassador
• July 30 — May Montag, Rotary District governor
All meetings are on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. There will be no meetings on July 9 or July 23
For details, see ocutrotary.org.
Rotary Club of Ocean City - Upper Township: To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club contact Rotary Club Incoming President Randi Scheck (m) 609.412.3459. > http://ocutrotary.org | www.facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary
