OCEAN CITY — United Methodist Communities resident Mary Dwyer celebrated her 100th birthday in style this week.
Dwyer started her day by getting her nails done and going to lunch with her family at the Tuckahoe Inn in Beesley’s Point. In celebration of her milestone, Tuckahoe Inn comped Mary Dwyer’s meal of filet mignon, mashed potatoes and green beans.
Dwyer grew up and lived in Pennsylvania for most of her life. She was married to Phillip Dwyer and has three children, Patti, Kathi and Phillip, and a granddaughter, Beth Ann Dura.
Mary Dwyer moved to Brigantine in 2013 and has lived at United Methodist Communities for the past three years. Dawn, Michelle and the team at United Methodist Communities celebrated Mary’s milestone with a party that included family, friends and fellow residents.
Some of Mary’s favorite past times include cooking, crosswords and watching soap operas and reality television shows. When asked about the secrets to living a long life, a family member mentioned some of the items she enjoyed her entire life: butter, salt, whole milk and blackberry brandy.
