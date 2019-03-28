OCHS After Prom Committee holds alcohol awareness seminars

OCEAN CITY — With prom and graduation season on the immediate horizon — and in recognition of April being Alcohol Awareness Month — on April 8 and 9 the Ocean City High School After Prom Committee will present a seminar titled "If They Had Known — Teens' Reflections on the Party Culture."
This free event will include informative videos and open discussions with community leaders, including substance abuse professionals, medical personnel and representatives from law enforcement agencies. Life-saving information will be shared, and all parents and their high school-age children are encouraged to attend.
The 90-minute If They Had Known presentation will take place at two times and locations: 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8 at the Upper Township Middle School cafeteria, 525 Perry Road in Petersburg (please use the main entrance on the side of the building in the main parking lot); and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at the Ocean City High School library (please use the main entrance).
Ocean City High School juniors, seniors and any of their family members who attend will earn entries for the “Big Prizes” being offered during this year’s Ocean City After Prom Party.
"If They Had Known" is being presented by the Ocean City and Upper Township Municipal Alliance Committees and Cape Assist. For more information, call 609-628-2011, ext. 248.