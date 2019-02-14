OCIS receives Sustainable Jersey grant

Ewing – Today, Sustainable Jersey for Schools announced the 47 New Jersey schools and school districts selected to receive Sustainable Jersey grants funded by the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA). Eleven $10,000 grants were distributed. The Ocean City Intermediate school was awarded one of the $10,000 grants. The aim of the grant is to allow students to work together with teachers at the Intermediate School to launch an expanded classroom gardening program and club to support sustainability education and healthy eating habits. The project will expand the growing techniques and increase the volume of produce generated by the students through the addition of a vertical greenhouse, classroom hydroponic systems, and classroom aquaponics systems. This grant comes on the heels of the Intermediate School winning the first half of the Cape May County Plastic Film Recycling Challenge, sponsored by the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority.
“Every day in the news we hear more and more about the importance of recycling and creating eco-friendly products, as well as the value of using sustainable resources,” said NJEA Vice President Sean M. Spiller. “Our job as educators is to prepare the next generation with the skills, information, and resources to become engaged citizens and leaders in our efforts to save and protect the planet. The NJEA is honored to continue to work with Sustainable Jersey on this important program that directs resources into our schools.”
The NJEA has now provided $1 million to support a sustainable future for our children across the state through the Sustainable Jersey for Schools program.
“The Ocean City Intermediate School proudly boasts a bronze-level Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification, which we have achieved with support from almost $60,000 in grants to support health and wellness, environmental and safety initiatives to benefit our students, staff, and families,” said Superintendent of Ocean City Schools Kathleen Taylor, Ed. D. “This particular grant supports the expansion of our classroom gardening program, which teaches our students about growing healthy foods, engages them in an inclusive activity that has proven calming effects and encourages them to work together – and celebrate together – as their plants grow and thrive.”
The hydro/aquaponics systems will allow the Intermediate School to grow plants indoors, without the use of soil. The idea for this in the Intermediate School’s science classrooms came from a former student. Science teacher Cory Terry stated, “A former student recommended that we start this program at the Intermediate School. I look forward to the project and utilizing the knowledge and experiences of high school students.” Principal Geoff Haines stated, “It is a great honor to be awarded a $10,000 grant from Sustainable Jersey for Schools. I am excited to launch another program here at the Intermediate School where we continue to promote healthy lifestyles for our students, staff, and families. Students will learn to maintain the systems. It will be a great hands on educational process from installation to cultivation, while using sustainable practices. The plants will range from those that will add to our healthy choices in the cafeteria, to student produced meals in our Family & Consumer Sciences classes, to sharing of flowers with local seniors."
“Our State’s students and teachers continue to inspire me with their passion for sustainability and commitment to New Jersey’s future,” said Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon. “We are proud to support their efforts with grant money to help realize their vision.” All grant proposals were judged by an independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee. The Sustainable for Jersey Schools grants are intended to help school districts and schools make progress toward a sustainable future in general, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.
Next up for the Intermediate School is their application for Silver Certification. Dr. Taylor summarized, “The Intermediate School continues their efforts to ensure that we have a model school for a healthy and sustainable school community and the community at large! The Intermediate School has been so focused on this endeavor that they are consistently being recognized, honored with awards, and significant grants. The OCIS is quickly becoming a New Jersey role model of how to ensure that students and staff are leaders in advocating for healthy lifestyles, healthy school, and healthy community!”