OCEAN CITY — An Old-Fashioned Family Christmas in downtown Ocean City is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving. Asbury Avenue from Sixth to 11th streets will be full of holiday spirit and entertainment to accompany everyone’s holiday shopping experience beginning at 2 p.m.
Features of the day will include visits with Santa in a lifeboat at Mark Soifer Park across from City Hall from 1 to 3 pm, a special appearance by the Phillie Phanatic from 4 to 6 pm, carolers in Victorian costumes, free horse and carriage rides from 1 to 4 pm, and other entertainment on Asbury Avenue.
Michael Hartman from the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company and other talent, along with special guest Jackie Evancho, will gather on the City Hall steps at 4 p.m. to lead the audience in singing Christmas carols in preparation for Santa’s arrival at 5 pm.
At 5 p.m., the Christmas tree at City Hall will be lit. Then Santa will arrive in Ocean City just like he did years ago, descending from the roof of City Hall with the assistance of a Fire Department ladder truck, a tradition that began in the 1960s.
Downtown shopkeepers and restaurant owners will be open late offering discounts and free holiday spirit.
The event is sponsored by the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Merchants Association and the city of Ocean City. For information, contact the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce at 800-BeachNJ or see OceanCityVacation.com.
The annual Downtown Christmas Parade will take place 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, along Asbury Avenue, including floats, bands and of course, Santa Claus.