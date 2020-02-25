The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township will welcome Dr. Mitul Kanzaria for AtlantiCare Physician Group Cardiology as speaker at its meeting Thursday, Feb. 27.

Since February is Heart Awareness month, Kanzaria, of the group's Marmora office, will speak on heart disease and risk factors. 

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township's weekly meetings are held 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E Maryland Ave. in Somers Point. To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club contact Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670 or see facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.

Load comments