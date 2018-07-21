OCEAN CITY — Employees coming in to open the Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center early Monday, July 16, received a damp and unpleasant surprise.

Some time Sunday night, a valve broke on a pipe in the janitor’s closet on the second floor, spilling a huge amount of water onto the floor and down into the offices below.

According to city spokesman Doug Bergen, the water ran for a good portion of the night, starting sometime after closing Sunday until it was discovered Monday morning. He described it as a big mess.

The center usually opens at 5 a.m. weekdays but was not open until 9 a.m. that Monday, Bergen said. Several classes were canceled July 16 and 17.

Bergen did not have an estimate of the total cost of the damage. He said insurance adjusters would make that determination. As of Friday, the main entrance to the center was blocked by plastic sheeting, with employees set up in a corner of Yianni’s Café in the community center, writing down members’ card numbers instead of scanning them in as usual.

The pool, weight rooms and cardio exercise area were open and in use through the week. The corner offices looked gutted, with the drywall stripped from the studs, and the sign-in area blocked off for repair. It is uncertain how long those repairs will take or when the sign-in area will return to its regular location.

The fitness center is in the Ocean City Community Center at 1735 Simpson Ave., which also contains the Ocean City Free Public Library, the Ocean City Arts Center, the Historical Museum and the Senior Center, along with the small café next to the fitness center.

In addition to the 25-meter pool, the city-operated fitness center offers racquetball, yoga, indoor cycling, group exercises and beach programs in the summer. There is also child care on site. For hours, class schedules and membership details, call 609-398-6900.