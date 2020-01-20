OCEAN CITY — The team at Positively 4th Street Café, 400 Atlantic Ave., will host Positively Curry Night 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 22. Proceeds will benefit The New South Wales Royal Service for the families of firefighters lost in action. Curry dishes will be available for purchase along with T-shirts and original art will be for sale as well.
Owners John and Sharon Szabo said the staff was feeling very down about the state of the world. So the team agreed that “small steps can and do make a difference somewhere.” The couple asked the Positively 4th Street team to find a cause, and they would support it, get the community involved and try to make a better place somehow, somewhere.
Come out and join the team in making a difference in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.