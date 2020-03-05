OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold the second session of its four-part Business Summit. This session will focus on state issues affecting small businesses and will be held at noon Thursday, March 12, at The Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St.
The guest speaker will be Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of New Jersey Business & Industry Association. The topics will include many of the challenges facing New Jersey businesses, including tax and regulatory burdens, and workforce issues.
As one of the leading lobbyists for small business, she will address changes they are seeking to help small businesses cope with the new $15 minimum wage law requirements, as well as the paid leave law that is also now in effect.
She will provide an overview on Bill S-718 and what can be done to help legislation that would provide tax credits to employers who hire workers under 18 years old. The bill is one of several measures the association is advocating for to help mitigate the negative effects of the minimum wage increase. Others include an “economic off ramp” to suspend minimum wage increases in a severe recession or after a natural disaster, providing tax credits to businesses with 10 or fewer employees, and a requirement to study the impact of the minimum wage increase on the economy. She will also discuss New Jersey’s economy as it relates to the current FY2021 budget season.
The lunch is $20.00. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 609-399-1412 or e-mailing info@oceancitychamber.com
