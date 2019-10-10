OCEAN CITY — The city Board of Realtors has announced its fall community service project, a drive to collect coats, sweaters, blankets, snow boots, hats, scarves and more. Donations will be collected through Nov. 27 and will be used to give the gift of warmth for winter.
The Warmth for the Winter Drive will collect gently used or new items to be donated to the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet to provide for needy families. Of special need for this winter are children’s coats, children’s snow boots, and ladies or men’s sweat shirts and pants.
Monetary donations will be accepted — they will shop for you! Funds will be used to purchase items of need as requested by the Ocean City Ecumenical Clothes Closet.
Donations can be dropped off at the office of the Ocean City Board of Realtors, 405 22nd St., or for pickup please call the office: 609-399-0128. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It’s time to switch over your wardrobe from summer to winter and clean out your closets. We encourage our fellow Realtors, friends and neighbors to donate items that are gently used or new, especially coats, jackets and blankets, that will provide warmth for the winter to families in need,” said Gloria Votta, chair of the Community Services Committee of the Ocean City Board of Realtors.
For more information, contact Heebner at 609-399-0128 or Vicki@ocbor.com.
