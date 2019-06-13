Republic Bank donates $5,000 to Ocean City American Legion Post 524

Republic Bank has become a Master Sponsor for Ocean City American Legion Post 524 and it’s annual Golf Tournament, to be held Sept. 16 at Harbor Pines Golf Club, by donating $5,000 for local veteran causes.
“Post 524 would like to thank Republic Bank for its generous support of our largest yearly fundraiser,” said Commander Bob Marzulli. “We welcome Republic Bank to our area and look forward to working with them on future projects dedicated to veteran issues.”
Republic Bank will open a new location at Ninth Street and West Avenue in Ocean City next year.