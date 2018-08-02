OCEAN CITY — The results are in for the city's 64th annual Night in Venice boat parade and house-decorating contest, with this years theme '80s TV. 

Boat winners include best in show Mike DeSalis, with "Gillian’s Island'" on Diablo, in the 25-feet-and-over category. The Young and Beiswinger families won best in show at 24 feet and under with their entry, Batman, on That's What Sea Said. 

Houses that won first-place awards for decorating themes included Hornyak with "Aladdin," Kelly with "80s Dance Party," Thorton with "Hoe Down At The OC Corral," VanStone with "MASH" and more.

2018 Night in Venice results

BOAT RESULTS

Best in show 25 feed and over:

No. 260

Name of boat: Diablo

Theme: "Gillian’s Island"

Owner: Mike DeSalis

Best in show 24 feet and under:

No. 226

Name of boat: That’s What Sea Said

Theme: Batman

Owner: The Young and Bessinger Families

Best lead boat:

No. 208

Boat provided by Marine Max

Theme: Maks Chmerkovsky

Best commercial:

No. 242

Boat: Captain Collet

Theme: "MASH"

Best nonprofit: No. 211, HERO Campaign

Best decorated 25 feet and over

First place: No. 247, Duke of Fluke, “Game of Thrones – Fire and Ice”

Second place: No. 251, Disco Volante, Celebrating the original "Batman" series

TIE Third place: No. 227, Salty Fish, “MASH”

TIE Third place: No. 246, Island Grill, Patriotic theme highlighting Team USA

Best Decorated 24 feet and under

First place: No. 230, Sponge Bob Square Boat, OCtoberfest

Second place: No. 231, Mary Mack, “Addams Family”

Third place: No.233, DSEA V, “Jeopardy”

Comic 25 feet and over

First place: No. 238, Scrappy, “Saturday Night Live”

Second place: No. 225, Lillian D, “Happy Days”

Comic 24 feet and under

First place: No. 244, Robalo, “Price is Right”

Second place: No. 253, Pegasus, “Saturday Night Live”

Third place: No. 261, Sweet T, “Eagles”

Musical 25 feet and over

First place: No. 213

Boat: Miss Ocean City

Theme: Ocean City Theatre Company’s Spotlight Performers Show Choir

Musical 24 feet and under

First place: No. 248, Fish N Chips, Happy Days in Ocean City

Second place: No. 249, The Three Cs, “The Bachelor

Original 25 feet and over

First place: No. 234, OC Royal Wedding

Original 24 feet and under

First place: No. 240, My Reel Beach, “Cops" TV show

Second place: No. 220, Off Duty, “Captain Noah and his Magical Ark”

TIE Third place: No. 236, Rockin and Reelin, “Batman”

TIE Third place: No. 239, This ‘ll Do!, “Pitbulls and Paroles”

Classic Boat

First place: No. 257, Sudden Impulse, “Miami Vice”

Decorated by kids boat

First place: No.254, Fireball, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

HOUSE RESULTS

Zone 1

First place: No. 145, Hornyak, “Aladdin”

Second place: No. 58, Allen, “Sponge Bob”

Third place: No. 164, Norheim, “Stranger Things”

Zone 2

First place: No. 25, Gabriel, “My Heart Is In Havana”

TIE Second place: No. 21, DuBois, “Nightmare Before Christmas"

TIE Second place: No. 49, Trofa, Fiesta On The Bay

Third place: No. 138, McMahon, “Fly Eagles Fly”

Zone 3

First place: No. 125, Kelly, '80s Dance Party

Second place: No. 110, Tamburri/Wolfe, TV’s Greatest Hits

TIE Third place: No. 39, Colsher, “That 70s Show”

TIE Third place: No. 89, Baumann, “Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood”

Zone 4

First place: No. 27, Hernandez, Laugh in OC

Second place: No. 159, Thorton, Gilligan’s Pleasure Island

TIE Third place: No. 75, White, “The Addams Family”

TIE Third place: No. 17, Bellowoar, The Thrill of Victory

Zone 5

First place: No. 96, Thorton, Hoe Down At The OC Corral

TIE Second place: No. 68, Rearden/O’Connell, “Love Boat”

TIE Second place: No. 78, Sage, “The Kids Are Alright”

Third place: No. 80, Swartz/Del Guercio, Turn Off The TV Go Play OC

Zone 6

First place: No. 105, Myers, “Gilligan’s Island”

Second place: No. 69, Gifford, “Wheel of Fortune”

Third place: No. 102, Smith, Fly Like An Eagle To OC

Zone 7

First place: No. 162, Pfeiffer, Bite Me: Shark Week

Second place: No. 182, Davidson, Ocean City HD Reality Show

Third place: No. 122, Juliana, “Let’s Make A Deal" in OC

Zone 8

First place: No.35, Dorney, “Gunsmoke”

Second place: No. 81, Seitzeinger, Happy 90th Birthday Mickey

TIE Third place: No. 67, Kolea, “That 70s Show”

TIE Third place: No. 157, Grasso/Mathern/Susko, “Flintstones”

Zone 9

First place: No. 103/61, Maxwell, This is the Greatest Shore

Second place: No. 60, Hoffman, '80s TV Characters

Third place: No. 44, Maguire, “Candyland”

Zone 10

First place: No. 101, Brand, Pee Wee’s Bay Play House

TIE Second place: No.43, Sutera, Disco, Debutantes and Debauchery

TIE Second place: No 136, Church, Bayshore Bikini Bottom

Third place: No. 154, Bruccoleri, “Flintstones”

Zone 11

First place: No.160, McEntee, “Let’s Make A Deal”

TIE Second place: No. 15, Weigel, “Gilligan’s Island”

TIE Second place: No. 13, O’Flynn, “Gilligan’s Island”

Third place: No. 131, Ruh, “Survivor”

Zone 12

First place: No. 128, Votta, Mouse House

Second place: No.41, Cassidy, “The Flintstones”

Third place: No. 52, Halliday, "Heroes vs. Villains"

Zone 13

First place: No. 22, VanStone, “MASH”

Second place: No. 98, Barnett, The Hoffs In OC

Third place: No. 50, O’Neil, Ocean City Proudly Supports Our Military

Zone 14 (Best Condo/Commercial)

First place: No. 147, Harbor House, "It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia"

Second place: No. 118, Marina Mews, Super Bowl VII, The Greatest TV Show In Philadelphia History

Third place: No. 20, Bay Village Condos, “The Addams Family”

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.