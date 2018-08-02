OCEAN CITY — The results are in for the city's 64th annual Night in Venice boat parade and house-decorating contest, with this years theme '80s TV.
Boat winners include best in show Mike DeSalis, with "Gillian’s Island'" on Diablo, in the 25-feet-and-over category. The Young and Beiswinger families won best in show at 24 feet and under with their entry, Batman, on That's What Sea Said.
Houses that won first-place awards for decorating themes included Hornyak with "Aladdin," Kelly with "80s Dance Party," Thorton with "Hoe Down At The OC Corral," VanStone with "MASH" and more.
2018 Night in Venice results
BOAT RESULTS
Best in show 25 feed and over:
No. 260
Name of boat: Diablo
Theme: "Gillian’s Island"
Owner: Mike DeSalis
Best in show 24 feet and under:
No. 226
Name of boat: That’s What Sea Said
Theme: Batman
Owner: The Young and Bessinger Families
Best lead boat:
No. 208
Boat provided by Marine Max
Theme: Maks Chmerkovsky
Best commercial:
No. 242
Boat: Captain Collet
Theme: "MASH"
Best nonprofit: No. 211, HERO Campaign
Best decorated 25 feet and over
First place: No. 247, Duke of Fluke, “Game of Thrones – Fire and Ice”
Second place: No. 251, Disco Volante, Celebrating the original "Batman" series
TIE Third place: No. 227, Salty Fish, “MASH”
TIE Third place: No. 246, Island Grill, Patriotic theme highlighting Team USA
Best Decorated 24 feet and under
First place: No. 230, Sponge Bob Square Boat, OCtoberfest
Second place: No. 231, Mary Mack, “Addams Family”
Third place: No.233, DSEA V, “Jeopardy”
Comic 25 feet and over
First place: No. 238, Scrappy, “Saturday Night Live”
Second place: No. 225, Lillian D, “Happy Days”
Comic 24 feet and under
First place: No. 244, Robalo, “Price is Right”
Second place: No. 253, Pegasus, “Saturday Night Live”
Third place: No. 261, Sweet T, “Eagles”
Musical 25 feet and over
First place: No. 213
Boat: Miss Ocean City
Theme: Ocean City Theatre Company’s Spotlight Performers Show Choir
Musical 24 feet and under
First place: No. 248, Fish N Chips, Happy Days in Ocean City
Second place: No. 249, The Three Cs, “The Bachelor
Original 25 feet and over
First place: No. 234, OC Royal Wedding
Original 24 feet and under
First place: No. 240, My Reel Beach, “Cops" TV show
Second place: No. 220, Off Duty, “Captain Noah and his Magical Ark”
TIE Third place: No. 236, Rockin and Reelin, “Batman”
TIE Third place: No. 239, This ‘ll Do!, “Pitbulls and Paroles”
Classic Boat
First place: No. 257, Sudden Impulse, “Miami Vice”
Decorated by kids boat
First place: No.254, Fireball, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”
HOUSE RESULTS
Zone 1
First place: No. 145, Hornyak, “Aladdin”
Second place: No. 58, Allen, “Sponge Bob”
Third place: No. 164, Norheim, “Stranger Things”
Zone 2
First place: No. 25, Gabriel, “My Heart Is In Havana”
TIE Second place: No. 21, DuBois, “Nightmare Before Christmas"
TIE Second place: No. 49, Trofa, Fiesta On The Bay
Third place: No. 138, McMahon, “Fly Eagles Fly”
Zone 3
First place: No. 125, Kelly, '80s Dance Party
Second place: No. 110, Tamburri/Wolfe, TV’s Greatest Hits
TIE Third place: No. 39, Colsher, “That 70s Show”
TIE Third place: No. 89, Baumann, “Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood”
Zone 4
First place: No. 27, Hernandez, Laugh in OC
Second place: No. 159, Thorton, Gilligan’s Pleasure Island
TIE Third place: No. 75, White, “The Addams Family”
TIE Third place: No. 17, Bellowoar, The Thrill of Victory
Zone 5
First place: No. 96, Thorton, Hoe Down At The OC Corral
TIE Second place: No. 68, Rearden/O’Connell, “Love Boat”
TIE Second place: No. 78, Sage, “The Kids Are Alright”
Third place: No. 80, Swartz/Del Guercio, Turn Off The TV Go Play OC
Zone 6
First place: No. 105, Myers, “Gilligan’s Island”
Second place: No. 69, Gifford, “Wheel of Fortune”
Third place: No. 102, Smith, Fly Like An Eagle To OC
Zone 7
First place: No. 162, Pfeiffer, Bite Me: Shark Week
Second place: No. 182, Davidson, Ocean City HD Reality Show
Third place: No. 122, Juliana, “Let’s Make A Deal" in OC
Zone 8
First place: No.35, Dorney, “Gunsmoke”
Second place: No. 81, Seitzeinger, Happy 90th Birthday Mickey
TIE Third place: No. 67, Kolea, “That 70s Show”
TIE Third place: No. 157, Grasso/Mathern/Susko, “Flintstones”
Zone 9
First place: No. 103/61, Maxwell, This is the Greatest Shore
Second place: No. 60, Hoffman, '80s TV Characters
Third place: No. 44, Maguire, “Candyland”
Zone 10
First place: No. 101, Brand, Pee Wee’s Bay Play House
TIE Second place: No.43, Sutera, Disco, Debutantes and Debauchery
TIE Second place: No 136, Church, Bayshore Bikini Bottom
Third place: No. 154, Bruccoleri, “Flintstones”
Zone 11
First place: No.160, McEntee, “Let’s Make A Deal”
TIE Second place: No. 15, Weigel, “Gilligan’s Island”
TIE Second place: No. 13, O’Flynn, “Gilligan’s Island”
Third place: No. 131, Ruh, “Survivor”
Zone 12
First place: No. 128, Votta, Mouse House
Second place: No.41, Cassidy, “The Flintstones”
Third place: No. 52, Halliday, "Heroes vs. Villains"
Zone 13
First place: No. 22, VanStone, “MASH”
Second place: No. 98, Barnett, The Hoffs In OC
Third place: No. 50, O’Neil, Ocean City Proudly Supports Our Military
Zone 14 (Best Condo/Commercial)
First place: No. 147, Harbor House, "It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia"
Second place: No. 118, Marina Mews, Super Bowl VII, The Greatest TV Show In Philadelphia History
Third place: No. 20, Bay Village Condos, “The Addams Family”