DIVISION A
Children in fancy decorated strollers, coaches, wagons, etc.
Section 1: Up to 2 years
• First: Dan and Luke Slizofski, 11 months old, Norristown, Pennsylvania, “Building a Family: Two at a Time”
• Runner Up: Alexandra Vitale, 20 months, Woodbridge, “Once and Future Miss Ocean City”
Section 2: 2 to 5 years old
• First: Giuliana (3) and Victoria LaMota (1) and Jacob Pensky (3), Middletown, “Cousins on Sesame Street”
• Runner Up: Victoria Selby, 2, Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, “Show Me Your Shoes”
Section 3: 6 to 10 years Old
• First: Teagan (8), Delia (6) and Jonas (1) Beyer, Fairfax, Virginia, “Ocean City Is Out of This World”
• Runner Up: Stella (7) and Scarlett (3) Carvin, Havertown, Pennsylvania, “Mystical Mermaids”
DIVISION B
Children in comic decorated strollers, coaches, wagons, etc.
Section 1: Up to 2 Years
• First: Jacob Clydesdale, 10 months, Philadelphia, “Hundred Acre Wood”
• Runner Up: Arielle Kreuter, 11 months, Middletown, “Arielle’s Magical Lagoon”
• Runner Up: Joel Koffel, 9 months, Ambler, Pennsylvania, “Joel Story”
Section 2: 2 to 5 Years Old
• First: Jonathan Jones Carafa, 5, Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, “Our Little Meatball”
• Runner Up: Emma Axten (9 months), Asher Sabo (9 months), Lucille Gonzalez (9 months), Michael Gonzalez (23 months), Bensalem, Pennsylvania, “Painting the Roses Red”
• Runner Up: Nora Shute, 3, Woodbury, “Shirley Temple”
Section 3: 6 to 10 Years Old
• First: Charlotte Manciu (6 months), Alex Manciu (6), Henry Manciu (9), Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, “Playland’s Castaway Cove: Two Pirates and a Baby Parrot”
• Runner Up: Thomas Downey (10), Rosemarie Downey (1) and Eileen Downey (1), Randallstown, Maryland, “Mini OCBP”
DIVISION C
Small children’s floats
• First: Elizabeth (2 months) and Eddie (3) Kloss, Crum Lynne, Pennsylvania, “Oh Golly, It’s the Ocean City Trolley”
• Runner Up: V’Italia Valecce, 9 months, Philadelphia, “Carousel Dreams”
• Runner Up: Ryan Medio, 7, Bridgeton, ”Gone With the Wind: O’ Fiddle Dee Dee, Ocean City’s Baby Parade It Will Be!”
BEST FLOAT
• OCTC Spotlight Performers Show Choir
BEST MUSICAL ACT
• Pitman High School Marching Band
GREATEST DISTANCE
• Blakely Douglas, 1, Solvang, California
TWINS
• Dan and Luke Slizofski, 11 months old, Norristown, Pennsylvania, “Building a Family: Two at a Time”
HANSCOM AWARD
• Grace Crowley (8 months) and Sutton Swerline (1), Ocean City, “Future OCHS Prom King and Queen”
CANALE AWARD
• Zain Arif, 1 month old, Horsham, Pennsylvania, “Shrimply Irresistible”
DAHLHAUSEN AWARD
• Dan and Luke Slizofski, 11 months old, Norristown, Pennsylvania, “Building a Family: Two at a Time”
BAMBERGER AWARD
• V’Italia Valecce, 9 months, Philadelphia, “Carousel Dreams”