OCEAN CITY — Kathy Tweed, local South Jersey Quilts of Valor chapter representative, presented four Rotarians who are military veterans with hand-made quilts during a special ceremony Thursday, Jan. 16.

The veterans honored were Ken Thorpe, Army; Ron Showers, Navy; Bruce Engle, Air Force; and Ron Grunstra, Air Force.

For information about Quilts of Valor, see qovf.org or you can contact South Jersey Quilts of Valor chapter lead Ruth Ann Bosworth at r_a_b_27@hotmail.com.

Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township weekly meetings are held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. To learn more, call 609-827-4670.

