OCEAN CITY — Kathy Tweed, local South Jersey Quilts of Valor chapter representative, presented four Rotarians who are military veterans with hand-made quilts during a special ceremony Thursday, Jan. 16.
The veterans honored were Ken Thorpe, Army; Ron Showers, Navy; Bruce Engle, Air Force; and Ron Grunstra, Air Force.
For information about Quilts of Valor, see qovf.org or you can contact South Jersey Quilts of Valor chapter lead Ruth Ann Bosworth at r_a_b_27@hotmail.com.
Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township weekly meetings are held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. To learn more, call 609-827-4670.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.