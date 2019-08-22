The Rotary Club of Ocean City–Upper Township will meet 7 a.m. Aug. 22 at Uncle Bill’s Pancakes, 21st St. and Asbury Avenue, Ocean City.
The program for Thursday, Aug. 22, will be the Police Unity Bike Tour.
Keith and Jessica Fane will have a presentation on this fundraiser by law enforcement officers to raise money for families of officers killed in the line of duty.
The Police Unity Bike Tour also raises funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
For more information, see policeunitytour.com and nleomf.org/memorial.
Visiting Rotarians at the South Jersey Shore are encouraged to attend. Walk-ins are welcome for Rotary meetings. For more information about the OC-UT Rotary Club see facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary or call Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670.