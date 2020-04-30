The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township's program for Thursday, April 30, will be Andrew Lewis, author of book “The Drowning of Money Island.”
The author’s talk will be the Rotary Club’s first online meeting. The link for this free session will be posted on the club website the day prior to the meeting.
Lewis’ book is the story of the bayshore community in nearby Cumberland County ravaged by Superstorm Sandy … “where lack of recovery, sea level rise, and a state effort to buy out and demolish neighborhoods has fractured the community and foreshadowed coastal America’s sinking future.”
The book is about how climate change is already deepening preexisting inequality and it is considered a must-read for all those living on the coastlines of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Delaware Bay.
Lewis' talk will be followed by a Q & A session. Since this will be a virtual program, Lewis will explain how to obtain copies of his book for purchase during the current stay-at-home pause we are all experiencing.
Rotary Inter-Clubs, quests and prospective members are always welcome to attend this free online meeting.
Rotary future online program highlights:
• Meetings, with speakers, are scheduled for May 14 and 28.
• Round table sessions are set for May 7 and May 21.
Details will be available on the Rotary Club website, ocutrotary.org.
To learn more about the Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club, contact club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.