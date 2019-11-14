The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township program for Thursday, Nov. 14, will be guest speakers Jim Plousis and George Ingram, who will talk about their book "Jersey Lawman: A Life On The Right Side Of Crime."
The book examines the life and career of former U.S. Marshal Plousis, with proceeds going to the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund.
This first-person narrative, written with freelancer Ingram, tells the story of Plousis and his more than four decades in law enforcement, from rookie cop in a rough New Jersey Pine Barrens town to the youngest elected county sheriff in America at that time; and from his appointment as U.S. marshal for the district of New Jersey to his assignment as chairman of the New Jersey Parole Board.
Plousis was a police officer in Ocean City before being elected sheriff of Cape May County at age 32. He served in that post for five terms, earning national recognition for his innovative approach to law enforcement, public safety and incarceration.
Plousis and Ingram have committed for the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund to receive the proceeds from the book. The SBF is a private, nonprofit corporation formed “exclusively for charitable and educational disbursements of its funds to the surviving family members of active United States marshals, deputy U.S. marshals, marshals service employees and special deputy U.S. marshals killed in the line of duty,” according to usmarshalsfund.org.
Future Rotary Program Highlights:
• Nov. 21— Dr. Robyn Amerman will speak about her chiropractic practice and how she is connecting with the community through helping local nonprofits. Speaker website: cape-chiropractic.com.
• Nov 28 — Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner: Free for Upper Township residents, noon, Trinity Methodist Church, Marmora.
• Dec. 5 — David Nahan, publisher of the Sentinel Newspapers. Program website: ocsentinel.com.
• Dec. 12 — Annual Rotary Club member Christmas Party, 6 p.m.
• Dec. 19 — Quilts of Valor presentation for Rotary Club member military veterans. Program website: qovf.org.
Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township weekly meetings are held 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E Maryland Ave., Somers Point. To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club, contact club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670 or see Facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.
