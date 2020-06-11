The Rotary Club of Ocean City - Upper Township online program for Thursday, June 11, will be Jay Gillian, Mayor of Ocean City.
Mayor Gillian will make a presentation on the “State of the City” as we approach the mid-year point in 2020 and re-open for the summer season here at the shore.
Following his presentation, Mayor Gillian will answer questions that have been submitted online prior to the meeting and hopes to cover as many as time will permit.
RSVPs are requested and advance questions can be submitted with this link, https://bit.ly/Rotary11JuneMayorGillian
The link for the June 11 session will be on the Rotary Club website at OCUTRotary.org. Rotary Inter-Clubs, guests, prospective members and the general public are always welcome to attend Rotary meetings.
