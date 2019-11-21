The speaker for the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township meeting Thursday, Nov 21, will be Dr. Robyn Amerman.
Amerman will speak about her chiropractic practice and how she is connecting with the community through helping local nonprofits.
For more information about Amerman, see cape-chiropractic.com.
Future Rotary Program Highlights:
• Nov. 25 — Christmas Tree Lighting and Rotary Citizen of Year for Upper Township at Upper Township Municipal Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Road. See uppertownship.com/event/tree-lighting-ceremony.
• Nov 28 — Community Thanksgiving Dinner; free for Upper Township residents, noon, Trinity Methodist Church, 20 N. Shore Road, Marmora. This annual event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Ocean City–Upper Township. For more information and to reserve your seat, call 609-938-9103.
• Dec. 5 — David Nahan, publisher of the Sentinel Newspapers. See ocsentinel.com
• Dec. 12 — Annual Rotary Club member Christmas party, 6 p.m.
• Dec. 19 — Quilts of Valor presentation for Rotary Club member military veterans. See qovf.org. This is final meeting for 2019. There is no Rotary meeting on Nov. 26 or 31.
Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township weekly meetings are held 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave. in Somers Point. To learn more about the club contact President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670. See facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.