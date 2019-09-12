The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township has announced the kick-off for 2019 Operation Warm project in South Jersey to raise funds for purchasing new winter coats for economically disadvantaged children in our communities.
Randi Scheck, Rotary Club project chairperson, with James Chadwick, Rotary OC-UT President.
The campaign is for monetary donations to fund the initiative and is not a coat drive.
For more details, see operationwarm.org/ocacrotary or contact project Chairperson Randi Scheck at Randisue62@gmail.com or 609-390-8302. Additional local partners include the Atlantic City Rotary and American Legion Post 239 in Tuckahoe.
Rotary Club learns about Police Unity Bike Tour
Keith Fane and his daughter Jessica presented a program on the Police Unity Bike Tour during the Aug. 22 meeting of the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township at Uncle Bill’s Pancakes, 21st St. and Asbury Ave., Ocean City. Also pictured is Jim Chadwick, Rotary President. Each of our speakers received a special certificate documenting that 200 more children will be immunized in their name, as the club and Rotary International continues the commitment to eradicate polio from Planet Earth.
The Police Unity Bike Tour is a fundraiser by law enforcement officers to raise money for families of officers killed in the line of duty and also supports the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. For more information on the Police Unity Bike Tour see policeunitytour.com and nleomf.org/memorial.
NEXT ROTARY MEETING
The next meeting of the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Clancy's By The Bay, 101 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point.
The Sept. 12 program speaker will be Joe Rizzuto, executive director of the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority.
To learn more about the OC-UT Rotary Club, contact Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670.
