OCEAN CITY — The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township will meet 7 a.m. the second and fourth Thursdays in August at Uncle Bill’s Pancakes, 21st Street and Asbury Avenue.
The program for Thursday, Aug. 8, will be Ron Shaiko’s annual visit. Shaiko, a Dartmouth professor with family roots in Ocean City, makes his annual visit to offer insight on a range of political and civic topics.
Visiting Rotarians at the South Jersey Shore are encouraged to attend. Walk-ins are welcome for Rotary meetings this summer.
For more information about the OC-UT Rotary Club, see facebook.com/oceancityuppertownshiprotary or call Rotary Club President Jim Chadwick at 609-827-4670.