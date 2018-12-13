Rotary members honored for lives of service

The Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township recently honored five of its members for extraordinary service.
The club recognized members Lawrence M. Deming, Robert F. Garrett, lll, Tomas H. Heist, lll, Dr. Robert L. Mohr, and Kenneth E. Thorpe at its weekly meeting Thursday, Dec. 6, at Clancy’s By the Bay.
With members of the honorees' families looking on, the biographies of the distinguished honorees were read, highlighting the many ways in which each served their nation, their professions, their community and the Rotary. One honoree, Mohr, participated by long distance conferencing from Massachusetts where he was visiting family.
Each honoree served in the military, including the Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. The honorees distinguished themselves in their respective professions, Deming in finance, Garrett in law, Heist in insurance, Mohr in dentistry, and Thorpe in education. In the presentations, each person was lauded for particular leadership and accomplishments including in war, in their profession, in the community and in service to Rotary. The honorees had in common the love and support of their respective families who were also recognized and thanked at the meeting.
Attending the meeting and participating in the program was William Donnelly, governor of Rotary District 7505, which includes this club. Commenting on this special event, Randi Scheck, club president, said, “ The honorees each exemplify the core principle of Rotary, which is service helping others. It is humbling to share membership in this Rotary Club which gives so much to the community. Those honored give meaning to the Rotary motto, 'Service above self.'"
For more information about the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township, see ocutrotary.org.