Rotary names Robert Holden 2018 Upper Township Citizen of Year

Robert Holden was honored as Upper Township Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township on Nov. 26 at the Christmas tree lighting at Township Hall.
Holden was presented with the award for 2018 by Michael Bolicki on behalf of the Rotary Club.
Holden is a resident of Steelmantown, where he resides with his wife, Janice. He was recognized for his many years of professional and community service. Holden was a member of the faculty at the Ocean City Intermediate school for 31 years, where he developed and taught in the gifted and talented program. He served on several statewide educational committees for gifted and talented students and for Holocaust education initiatives.
Since his retirement in 2006 from the local school district, Holden taught history including courses about the Holocaust at Cumberland County College and Atlantic Cape Community College.
Holden is active in the Upper Township Historical Society. He authored a series of historical articles titled “ 10 Villages of Upper Township." The articles describe the history of 10 villages in the township which helps readers understand the history of the township. He is also an officer in the Religious Society of Friends in Seaville.
In presenting the award, Bolicki said, “Bob Holden has devoted his adult life helping children and serving his community. He exemplifies the Rotary motto 'Service Above Self.'"
To learn more about the Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club, see ocutrotary.org.