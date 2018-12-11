Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Rotary names Robert Holden 2018 Upper Township Citizen of Year

Upper Township tree lighting and citizen of year award
Shown at the gathering for the Upper Township Christmas tree lighting and Citizen of the Year award are, from left, Michael Bolicki, Rotary Club member; Hobart Young, township committeeman; Robert Holden, Citizen of the Tear; Curtis Corson, township committeeman; Richard Palumbo, township mayor; Edward Barr, township deputy mayor; and John Coggins Jr., township committeeman

 Don Charles / submitted

Robert Holden was honored as Upper Township Citizen of the Year by the Rotary Club of Ocean City-Upper Township on Nov. 26 at the Christmas tree lighting at Township Hall.

Holden was presented with the award for 2018 by Michael Bolicki on behalf of the Rotary Club.

Holden is a resident of Steelmantown, where he resides with his wife, Janice. He was recognized for his many years of professional and community service. Holden was a member of the faculty at the Ocean City Intermediate school for 31 years, where he developed and taught in the gifted and talented program. He served on several statewide educational committees for gifted and talented students and for Holocaust education initiatives.

Since his retirement in 2006 from the local school district, Holden taught history including courses about the Holocaust at Cumberland County College and Atlantic Cape Community College.

Holden is active in the Upper Township Historical Society. He authored a series of historical articles titled “ 10 Villages of Upper Township." The articles describe the history of 10 villages in the township which helps readers understand the history of the township. He is also an officer in the Religious Society of Friends in Seaville.

In presenting the award, Bolicki said, “Bob Holden has devoted his adult life helping children and serving his community. He exemplifies the Rotary motto 'Service Above Self.'"

To learn more about the Ocean City-Upper Township Rotary Club, see ocutrotary.org.

