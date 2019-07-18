The congregation of St. John Lutheran Church welcomed the Rev. Charles Ferreri on June 2 to serve after the May retirement of longtime pastor the Rev. Mark Bruesehoff.
Pastor Ferreri will serve as a part-time interim pastor during this important time of transition, as the church community prepares to celebrate its first 100 years as a congregation.
Pastor Ferreri entered the seminary following a career in sales and sales management in the telecommunications industry. In 2004, he received a Master of Divinity degree from The Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia and was ordained the same year. He served as pastor of Resurrection Lutheran Church in Hamilton Square from 2004-10, until he was called into service as a hospice chaplain. In 2014, he returned to the congregation at Resurrection Lutheran Church and served there until his retirement from full-time ministry in 2018.
Pastor Ferreri will be in the St. John office each Monday and Thursday. He will preside over Sunday services and will be on call for other pastoral needs of the congregation. St. John Lutheran Church is located at 1001 Central Ave. in Ocean City. The congregation welcomes friends and visitors for two services of communion each Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m.