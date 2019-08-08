OCEAN CITY — On Sept. 22, the members of the congregation of St. John Lutheran Church invites the public to join them in a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of the church.
On Aug. 29, 1919, members of the congregation formally incorporated St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ocean City. The church will commemorate that historic event with a 100th Anniversary Celebration Day. The Rev. Tracie L. Bartholomew, bishop of the New Jersey Synod, will be the guest preacher at both worship services, held at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The second service will be immediately followed by a celebration luncheon at noon in the church Fellowship Hall, featuring hymns and music from the past 100 years, and a historical presentation. The lunch will be free of charge, but reservations are required.
St. John Lutheran Church is a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and is at 10th Street and Central Avenue. For more information, or to RSVP, contact the church at 609-398-0798 or office@stjohnlutheranoc.org.