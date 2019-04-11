Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Ocean City

St. John Church to follow stations of the cross on Ocean City Boardwalk

OCEAN CITY - The congregation of St. John Lutheran Church in Ocean City invites the public to join them as they follow the stations of the cross this Good Friday on the Ocean City Boardwalk to re-enact the path Christ took from the upper room to the tomb. In what has become an annual tradition, this will be the tenth time St. John Lutheran Church will portray the stations of the cross on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Those who wish to take part in the Ocean City Stations should gather at 14th Street and the Boardwalk at noon on Good Friday, April 19. Participants will wend their way through the stations as they continue down the Boardwalk to 6th Street. In case of inclement weather, the event will take place under cover in the Ocean City Music Pier, located at 825 Boardwalk. All are welcome to the event.

Stations of the Cross, or Way of Sorrows, refers to the depiction of the final hours and Passion of Jesus.The object of the Stations is to help the faithful to make a spiritual pilgrimage of prayer, through meditating upon the scenes of Christ's sufferings.

