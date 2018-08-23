OCEAN CITY — On Friday, Aug. 24, St. Peter’s will turn its parking lot on Wesley Avenue into a carnival for kids getting ready to go back to school.
From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., games, bounce house, prizes, food, school supplies and other giveaways will turn the end of summer into a special celebration. It is all free, a gift of the church to the community.
Registration is at the event. The first 200 kids will receive T-shirts. Activities are designed for kids in kindergarten through about eighth grade, but all are welcome. St. Peter’s children’s ministry leaders Katie Grim and Julie Bickings, along with many others at St. Peter’s, have designed the evening with the goal of letting kids know “Jesus loves you” and that the church wants you to have the tools for a great school year.
For more information, see StPOC.org or call the church office at 609-399-2988.