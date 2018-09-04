More than 100 classic cars and street rods will roll into Ocean City on Friday to kick off the city’s 44th annual Classic Car & Street Rod Show.
The vintage vehicles will be on display at the Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Ave. from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 8. Then they will cruise on over to the Boardwalk, where the best car of each decade as well as a best-in-show winner will be chosen by a panel of judges.
The ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. Each participating car owner will receive a mini piece of the Boardwalk as a memento of the show.
This year, while cars are still the main event, the city is serving up a whole “Happy Days” experience, complete with a sock hop dance on the Tabernacle grounds on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
“Last year we had a Twist contest. It was a big hit,” said Michael Hartman, events coordinator for the city. Two concerts by the doo-wop quartet Under the Streetlamp will complete the experience with music of the Beach Boys, the Four Seasons, the Drifters and more, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8 and 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Pier.
“It’s a whole car show weekend, and street rodders get a special rate to come to the shows and go back in time with the music,” Hartman said.
The four-wheeled lineup can include anything from antique Model Ts to vintage foreign models to the chrome-laden sports cars of the “American Graffiti” era, complete with white-walled tires and fuzzy dice in the rearview mirror.
According to the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, a “street rod” is any vehicle manufactured before 1949, regardless of make or model; a “hot rod” can be the same vehicle, stripped down and souped up for more horsepower. All are the kind of cars immortalized in rock-and-roll hits like “Little Deuce Coupe,” “Little GTO,” “409,” and “Fun, Fun, Fun.”
“You don’t have to be a car person to enjoy it—far from it,” said Hartman. “The neat thing is to see grandparents walking around with their grandkids, saying, ‘This is the car I drove in high school.’”