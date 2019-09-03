OCEAN CITY — Street rods and other classic cars will be on display during the city’s annual Street Rod Weekend Sept. 6 and 7. Street rods are classic cars (1989 or older) modified with modern parts.
Friday evening will feature a sock-hop party on the grounds of the Tabernacle, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with dancing, games, family fun and more. Iron Kettle BBQ will be on hand.
On Saturday, cars will be displayed at the Tabernacle grounds from 8 a.m. to noon and will then proceed to the Ocean City Boardwalk to be displayed until 4 p.m. An awards ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday in front of the Music Pier, on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace.
Registration to participate is still open with forms available at ocnj.us/carshow. In order to be eligible for judging, cars must be registered by 11 a.m. Saturday.
As part of the weekend festivities, LaKisha Jones in “Queens of Rock and Soul” will appear 7 p.m. Saturday at the Music Pier. Join “American Idol” finalist Jones and the Ocean City Pops Orchestra in a celebration of the great women of soul, including Diana Ross, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, the legendary Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston. A frequent soloist with symphonies around the world, Jones has performed as a guest soloist with the National Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Utah Symphony and Opera, Winnipeg Symphony, Evansville Philharmonic, Jacksonville Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Colorado Symphony, Grand Rapids Symphony, Reno Philharmonic and more.
Tickets are $25 to $30 and are available at the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office, by visiting oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice or by calling 609-399-6111.
