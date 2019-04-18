Student music competition planned in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — The Friends of the Ocean City Pops' annual Esther Weil Student Music Competition returns next month.
The contest will feature three categories this year: vocal, instrumental and piano.
Cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 will be given to the top three winners in each category. Judges for the competition will be Bill Scheible, conductor emeritus; Angel Garland, retired choral director; and Greg DiBona, graduate of the Manhattan School of Music with a degree in piano performance. Students must live or attend high school in Cape May County or Atlantic County.
Local retired school superintendent Stephen Gring will be master of ceremonies. Accompanying the musicians on piano will be Scott Breiner.
The competition will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace. This event is free and open to the public.