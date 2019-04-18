Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Ocean City

Student music competition planned in Ocean City

041819_goc_music

The 2018 voice winners at the Esther Weil Student Music Competition were, top row, from left: Zachary Taglioli, first place, $1,000, Hammonton High School; Grace Mozitis, second place, $500, Mainland Regional; Alan Rendzak, third place, $250, Middle Township; and Hannah Rose Zoltowski, $150, Middle Township. The 2018 instrumental winners were, bottom row, from left: Aiden Seals, first place, saxophone, $1,000, Mainland Regional; Dennis Xu, second place, piano, $500, Mainland Regional; Hans Derek Yu, third place, piano, $250, Egg Harbor Township; and Quine Mei, fourth place, piano, $150, Egg Harbor Township.

 Doug Bergen / submitted

OCEAN CITY — The Friends of the Ocean City Pops' annual Esther Weil Student Music Competition returns next month.

The contest will feature three categories this year: vocal, instrumental and piano.

Cash prizes of $1,000, $500 and $250 will be given to the top three winners in each category. Judges for the competition will be Bill Scheible, conductor emeritus; Angel Garland, retired choral director; and Greg DiBona, graduate of the Manhattan School of Music with a degree in piano performance. Students must live or attend high school in Cape May County or Atlantic County.

Local retired school superintendent Stephen Gring will be master of ceremonies. Accompanying the musicians on piano will be Scott Breiner.

The competition will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Ocean City Music Pier on the Boardwalk at Moorlyn Terrace. This event is free and open to the public.

