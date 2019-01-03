Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Thousands participate in OC’s First Plunge Jan. 1

OCEAN CITY — Thousands lined the beach Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 1, for the First Plunge, the culmination of Ocean City’s New Year celebrations.

First Night, featuring concerts and events throughout town, took place the night before and a Boardwalk run had drawn a big crowd.

City officials said about 3,000 people signed up for this year’s plunge, gathering on the beach near the Music Pier.

The day was unseasonably warm, with temperatures topping 60 at times and a water temperature of about 45. A wind picked up as the plunge neared, making things a little cooler, but still warmer than some of the icy events of the past.

There were plenty of Santa hats and superhero costumes in the crowd, along with a lot of Eagles green.

Police and rescue services were out in force, and a personal watercraft patrolled the water past the break, where surfers were making the most of the big, clean waves of the day. Most of the surfers wore wetsuits, but one matched the plungers, wearing only board shorts in the January waves.

Rock and pop hits blared from the Boardwalk speakers as the countdown neared, and soon the thousands of participants charged the waves, some splashing in up to their waist while others dunked all the way in. Most raced back to shore, but a few lingered in the water, making the most of the first beach day of the year.

