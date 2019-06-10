Ukulele Group Hosting Regular Jam Sessions

Suzanne Sennhenn, a member of Grass Roots and a summer resident in Avalon, founded and hosts 4 monthly Ukulele Meet Ups over the summer on the Avalon Boardwalk. Susan has agreed to merge her group into the Grass Roots Ukulele Group headquartered in Ocean City.
By doing so our efforts will be better coordinated and schedules , meeting content, music etc. will be listed on the Grass Roots Website so if you're a Grass Roots member and can't attend one you can attend the other, or you can attend both.
The Avalon meet up dates are June 15, July 16, Aug 25 and Sept 28. They will be held at the Pavilion at 30th Street and the Boardwalk from 1 PM to 4 PM. For more details please see the Grass Roots Website.
Suzanne will continue to lead the Grass Roots/Avalon Meet Up as a Grass Roots Organizer and member of the leadership team.