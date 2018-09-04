OCEAN CITY — Four singers from the smash musical “Jersey Boys” will appear in concert with the Ocean City Pops orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Music Pier.
In a nod to the ’50s-era doo-wop tradition, when singers used to gather on street corners to harmonize, they call themselves Under the Streetlamp. The group formed in 2012, when the national company of “Jersey Boys” closed in Chicago.
“The guys loved singing together so much, we wanted to continue doing it,” said vocalist David Larsen of the ensemble, which also features singers Eric Gutman, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley. The group’s collective list of Broadway credits include the musicals “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “No, No, Nanette,” “Oklahoma” and “42nd Street.”
Under the Streetlamp will present an evening of doo-wop, Motown and old-time rock ’n’ roll, including the hits of the Drifters, Dion and the Belmonts, and the Beatles. Among the highlights of the show are tributes to the Beach Boys and of course, the original Jersey boys, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.
All the singers are fans of the music, said Larsen: “When I was growing up, the oldies station was on in my house constantly, so the songs are very near and dear to my heart. It’s great to bring them to life again.”
“We may have grown up listening to grunge in high school,” added Wardell, “but the truth is, I was an Elvis guy, and I loved the Beatles, too.”
One of his favorite moments in the show is when he sings Dion’s “Runaway,” and the audience members sing along. “They sing along for the whole show, and dance, too,” he said. “We can see kids out there, as well as couples who look like they’ve been dancing with each other for years.”
Larsen said he is especially thrilled that the touring band will be performing with the Ocean City Pops. “It’s amazing to have this great rock ’n’ roll band backed by symphony. ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You’ sounds great with only a few horns, but with 15 horns and 20 violins, it takes on a whole new life of its own. It’s just a wall of sound.”
Wardell agreed. “It’s so great hearing that progression of pop music and rock ’n’ roll sounds from the ’50s and ’60s. To have the backing of this classical sound for me is like a history lesson.”
He especially enjoys the group’s mashup of “Jailhouse Rock” and “Rockin’ Robin,” and an Everly Brothers medley that includes, “Dream,” “Bye, Bye Love” and “Wake Up, Little Susie.”
“By the time we get to the last song, when the orchestra kicks in, it’s like putting the pedal to the metal, or a rocket ship taking off,” said Wardell. “Sometimes we need to give people a little nudge to get up and dance with us, but once they get to their feet, they just go wild. It’s great.”