OCEAN CITY — The city’s premier autumn event — the Fall Block Party — will go off rain or shine 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
More than 400 crafters, food vendors and entertainers will line a mile of downtown Asbury Avenue between Fifth Street and 14th Street. The Block Party will help draw tens of thousands of people to the city for the weekend of Columbus Day.
Bands and other entertainers will perform at various spots along the avenue between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Just a few of the perennial favorites include the Tidal Wave Band (at 10th Street) and the Pennsport String Band (at 13th Street). The cast of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” will perform from the steps of City Hall. Pony rides for children will be available on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle (at Sixth Street and Asbury Avenue) during the same hours. Vendors including Asbury Avenue restaurants will offer food of every variety.
Street parking will be free at all metered spots and municipal parking lots in Ocean City, including at the Transportation Center lot at Ninth Street and Haven Avenue and at the municipal lots on the 700 and 800 blocks of Central Avenue.
A 9 p.m. fireworks display over the ocean caps off the evening. The show will be launched from a barge off the Ocean City Music Pier and will be best viewed from the boardwalk and beach between Fifth Street and 14th Street.
The Indian Summer Weekend, Oct. 12 to 14, celebration also will includes seafood vendors at the Ocean City Music Pier. Downtown and Boardwalk merchants will hold table sales with discounted merchandise set up between Sixth Street and 14th Street on the Boardwalk and Asbury Avenue throughout the weekend.
FIRE DEPARTMENT OPEN HOUSE
The Ocean City Fire Department and IAFF Local 4032 will hold their annual open house at the station, 550 Asbury Avenue, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
Everybody in the community is invited to the free event. It will feature a live burn demonstration, a “smoke house” where kids can safely learn to navigate a dark and smoky structure, tours of trucks, “stop-drop-and-roll,” hot dogs and pretzels.
The annual event coincides with national Fire Prevention Month and gives the community a chance to learn more about how the department works. Off-duty firefighters from the local firefighters’ union volunteer their time to produce the event.
The rain date will be Oct. 11. For information, call 609-525-9182.
ALSO COMING UP
• It’s all about lights and darkness as the seasons change in the October “Daytime/Nighttime” themed exhibition through Oct. 31 at the Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave. There will be a Meet The Artist reception and awards presentation 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public.
• Renee Leopardi brings her beautiful pastel paintings to the Ocean City Arts Center through Oct. 31. A “Meet the Artist” reception will be held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. It is free and open to the public.
• The American Cancer Society will sponsor a fundraising 5K walk, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Sunday, Oct. 13, honoring more than 300 survivors in Ocean City. Registration will begin 8 a.m. at the practice field, Sixth Street and the Boardwalk. Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. For more information, see makingstrideswalk.org/Oceancitynj or call 856-673-5729.
• The Ocean City Free Public Library will host Pamela Whitman’s Playmates Quartet performing the music of Claude Bolling at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Chris Maloney Lecture Hall. Admission is free to the public.
• The Porsche Boardwalk Reunion will feature all Porsche models built since 1948 on display 11 a.m. Oct. 19 on the Ocean City Boardwalk between Fifth and 14th streets. For more information, call 703-992-4519 or see boardwalkreunion.org.
• The John R. Elliott HERO Walk and 5K Run will be a 5-kilometer walk and run on the Boardwalk promoting the use of sober designated drivers to reduce the number of drunken driving tragedies and raise funds for educational and awareness programs. It is also a time to remember those who have been affected by a drunken driver. Registration will begin 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Civic Center, Sixth Street and the Boardwalk. The run will begin at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m., and the walk at 11 a.m. For more information, see HEROcampaign.org or call 609-626-3880.
• The Ocean City Chamber of Commerce’s annual Welcome Night will take place Oct. 23. Meet Ocean City groups, businesses and organizations 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center. The event is free. For more information, call 800-BEACH-NJ.
• The Halloween Parade will be held Oct. 24. The annual parade will begins at 7:15 p.m. and travel Asbury Avenue from Sixth Street to 11th Street, sponsored by the Ocean City Exchange Club. For more information, call 800-813-5580 or see ochp.blogspot.com.
• A Clean Ocean Action Beach Sweep will take place Oct. 26. All organizations and families are encouraged to participate in the annual statewide event to help keep beaches clean and safe and protect the coastal environment. Check in at the Ocean City Music Pier for cleanup supplies. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• The Ocean City Fishing Club’s 51st annual Surf Fishing Tournament will take place Oct. 26. For updated information, see oceancityfishingclub.com.
