The Upper Twp. Business Association online Roundtable meeting set for 11 a.m. Friday, May 29 will include Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo as a guest.
Palombo will meet with the UTBA board and members with information about the status of our township this spring, plans related to COVID-19 and a range of other topics that will be relevant to the Upper Township business community.
RSVPs are requested by vising https://bit.ly/UTBAMay29RoundTable.
Following his presentation, Palombo will answer questions submitted online prior to the meeting by roundtable attendees using the RSVP link. UTBA members and prospective members are welcome to attend the UT Business Association weekly meetings.
The Zoom link will be emailed to registered attendees. For more information, visit UpperBiz.com or Facebook.com/UpperBiz.
