OCEAN CITY — The city has hired Vince Lee as the permanent conductor of the Ocean City Pops.
Lee was guest conductor for several Pops concerts over the past two summers as the city auditioned candidates for the job.
Lee debuted as a conductor at age 13 with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. In a remarkable career, he has conducted throughout the world and held positions with the New York Youth Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra and Union City Orchestra. He was a masters and doctoral candidate in orchestral conducting at Indiana University before being invited to study at the Julliard School, where he received a post-graduate degree.
“Lee’s talent and credentials as a conductor are unquestionable,” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said.
The Ocean City Pops has entertained local audiences since the 1920s and has evolved to include music of every variety — from opera to Elton John. Lee will make his debut as conductor May 9 in a concert featuring special guest Jackie Evancho.
