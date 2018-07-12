OCEAN CITY — The city is seeking volunteers to lead guided beach walks throughout the summer. The ideal candidates should have knowledge of the local flora, fauna and environment. The walks are held on the following schedule:
South end location: At 59th Street and Central Avenue (entrance to Corsons Inlet State Park) Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.
North end location: At the Ocean City-Longport bridge parking lot Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
Contact Donna Schmitt at 609-525-9295 or dschmitt@ocnj.us.