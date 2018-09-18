On Saturday, Sept. 22, Ocean City’s 10th annual Walk for the Wounded will raise money and awareness to help U.S. military veterans returning from combat.
Registration begins 8:30 a.m. at the Ocean City Music Pier, Moorlyn Terrace and the Boardwalk. A dedication ceremony will follow at 9:30 a.m., and the three-mile walk will kick off at 10 a.m.
Since 2008, the local event — one of the largest of its kind in the country — has raised an average of $100,000 per year, said local organizer Tricia Ciliberto. Of that amount, “at least 97 percent goes right back to the soldiers.”
The fundraising walk was established by Operation First Response, a Virginia-based national organization that helps veterans with practical assistance including help with rent or mortgage payments, utilities, groceries, clothing and other necessities.
The financial support frees vets to concentrate on recovering from the emotional trauma of war. Since its inception in 2004, Operation First Response — founded by Peggy Baker, the mother of a military veteran — has raised more than $10 million and served more than 18,000 wounded veterans and their families, according to its website. In February, for the third year in a row, charity watchdog group CharityNavigator.org gave the organization four stars, its highest ranking, “for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.”
Ciliberto said the 2018 Walk will be “very special,” as it will honor U.S. Army Specialist Cole Gasperini, of Somers Point, who is returning home after 18 months of service in the Middle East.
A 2013 graduate of Mainland Regional High School, Gasperini attended the Cape May County Police Academy, then joined the Wildwood Crest Police Department as a Class II officer. He later joined the Atlantic City Police Department before joining the Army infantry and deploying to Afganistan, Iraq and Syria. He plans to continue serving his community by joining a local fire department.
“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the walk than to celebrate the return of one of our own local heroes,” said Ciliberto. “We’re thrilled to welcome Cole as we continue working to support brave men and women like him who serve in our nation’s military.”
The welcoming committee will include three other local vets: Iraqi War veteran U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Patrick Carney; Chief Warrant Officer Trevor Jenni, who served in Afghanistan; and Marines Corp Sgt. Wyatt Clevenger, an Ocean City firefighter and EMT who also served in Iraq.
“Here there are four local guys who are helping others and being helped by this amazing organization,” Ciliberto said. “We hope people will come out to welcome them.”
For more information about Operation First Response, to register a team or to make a donation, see OperationFirstResponse.org.