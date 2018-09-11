OCEAN CITY — When U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Bobby Raditz was honored by American Legion Post 524 on Sunday, he was scheduled to arrive with a full military motorcycle escort, then head for a well-deserved week at the beach with his wife, Erika, and their baby daughter, Emma.
Storms and high winds ahead of Hurricane Florence took care of the motorcycles, and the complementary beachfront vacation is off, at least for now.
But the party went off as planned.
As the Raditzes crossed the Ninth Street bridge into town, one of the first things they saw was an unofficial welcoming committee: a group of children standing in the rain, holding hand-lettered signs saying “Thank you.” A fire engine with sirens wailing led the way to the Morvay-Miley Post headquarters, where dozens of veterans, their friends and families stood under umbrellas and greeted the Raditzes with applause.
The burly Mays Landing veteran joined the Marines after Sept. 11, 2001. In 2006, on duty in Iraq, he was wounded when his Humvee struck an improvised explosive device. According to his mother, Anne Marie, Raditz pulled three of his friends from the burning vehicle but was unable to save a fourth. His injuries resulted in no less than six surgeries and a serious infection. The emotional and psychological trauma linger, but he has turned the page with his new family, especially Emma, who received a tiny cake to mark her upcoming first birthday.
A week of vacation is just one small way to express the thanks of a grateful nation and community, said Jerry Bonner, chairman of the American Legion’s Rest & Relaxation Committee, which coordinated the celebration. The vacation home was donated by military wife Gina Secrest, who offered the use of her Ocean City condominium. The Raditzes also received flowers, medals, baskets of gift cards from local merchants and a red, white and blue quilt from South Jersey Quilts of Valor. Raditz also was due to receive a key to the city from Mayor Jay Gillian.
“Thank you so much, this is overwhelming,” Raditz told the crowd of well-wishers. Later, he said Ocean City is his favorite shore resort, and he and the family look forward to enjoying their vacation, as soon as the sun comes out.
Morvay-Miley Post member Joe Masington said he is especially gratified to see the thanks given to today’s veterans.
“Most of us here are from the Vietnam War era, when veterans weren’t well-treated, so we care,” he said. “This is a wonderful thing to see.”
To nominate a military veteran for the Rest & Relaxation program, or to make a donation, visit legion524ocnj.org.