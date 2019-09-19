Corvettes and Cyclists Roll Into Town This Weekend
More than 350 Corvettes will take over the Ocean City Boardwalk on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual Corvette Show includes a range of models dating back to Corvette’s first in 1953 and extending to the present.
The show is one of the largest on the East Coast, and the line of vehicles will cover the boardwalk from Sixth Street to 14th Street. Due to the popularity of the event, it is now closed to new registrations.
An awards ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. in front of the Ocean City Music Pier (between Eighth Street and Ninth Street). The Ocean City Humane Society also will have a display in front of the Music Pier. Volunteers will be selling items and collecting donations to support the award-winning "no-kill" shelter.
Proceeds from registration fees benefit local charities. The show is sponsored by the Boardwalk Corvettes. For more information, call the club's hotline at 609-457-0081 or visit BoardwalkCorvettesClub.com.
Thousands of bicyclists will descend upon Ocean City on Saturday, Sept. 21 for an annual tradition: the MS City to Shore Ride.
With 7,000 cyclists raising $5.6 million, the MS City to Shore Ride boasts that it is the best cycling experience on the East Coast. The annual bicycle trek begins in Cherry Hill and finishes at the parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk with many of the riders staying overnight and returning the next day. The event is a fundraiser for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Motorists should expect delays along a route that travels from the Route 52 causeway to Bay Avenue to Fifth Street.
For more information, call 800-445-BIKE or visit MSCycling.org.
