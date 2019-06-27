OCEAN CITY — When it comes to crowning Miss Night in Venice, money talks.
The queen who will lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade on July 13 is chosen by monetary contributions to collection boxes throughout Ocean City featuring her photo.
Proceeds this year will be donated to the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, the HERO Campaign and American Legion Post 524. Voting ends 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10.
The winner will be crowned 7:30 July 10 at the Ocean City Tabernacle. The public is invited to attend. Prior to the crowning, at 5:30 p.m. contestants and former Night in Venice queens will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from Fifth Street to 14th Street.