When it comes to crowning Miss Night in Venice, money talks.
The queen who will lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade on July 28 is chosen by monetary votes in local collection boxes throughout Ocean City featuring her photo.
Proceeds will be donated this year to the Ocean City High School After Prom Party, Sunshine Foundation and Ocean City Food Cupboard. Voting ends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, so get your choice in soon. The winner will be crowned that day at 7:30 p.m. at the Ocean City Tabernacle and the public is invited to attend. Prior to the crowning, at 5:30 p.m., contestants will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from Fifth Street to 14th Street.