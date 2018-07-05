When it comes to crowning Miss Night in Venice Money Talks.

The queen who will lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade on July 28th is chosen by monetary votes in local collection boxes throughout Ocean City featuring her photo.

Proceeds will be donated this year to the OCHS After Prom Party, Sunshine Foundation and O.C. Food Cupboard. Voting ends at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 25th so get your choice in soon. The winner will be crowned Wednesday, July 25th at 7:30 PM at the Ocean City Tabernacle and the public is invited to attend. Prior to the crowning at 5:30 PM contestants will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from 5th Street to 14th Street.

Contestant Name Sponsor

Reese Bloomstead Boyar's Market

Gabriella DiMarco Fox Realty

Devon Graf Gabriel Building Group

Emma Finnegan Goldcoast Sotheby's

International Realty

Abby Brennan Grace Realty

Chloe Prettyman Johnson's Popcorn

Makensie Matura Ocean City Water Park

Whitney Hanna Playland's Castaway Cove

and Prep's Pizza

Madison Haydinger Uncle Bill's Pancake House

Payton Mulloy Viking Yachts

Haleigh Flukey Voltaco's Italian Food

Madeleine Lamb Ward's Pastry

Started working with the Press in the Circulation Department in 2006 and moved to Editorial in 2008. Previously worked in Circulation and Advertising at the Asbury Park Press.