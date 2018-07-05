When it comes to crowning Miss Night in Venice Money Talks.
The queen who will lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade on July 28th is chosen by monetary votes in local collection boxes throughout Ocean City featuring her photo.
Proceeds will be donated this year to the OCHS After Prom Party, Sunshine Foundation and O.C. Food Cupboard. Voting ends at 11 AM on Wednesday, July 25th so get your choice in soon. The winner will be crowned Wednesday, July 25th at 7:30 PM at the Ocean City Tabernacle and the public is invited to attend. Prior to the crowning at 5:30 PM contestants will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from 5th Street to 14th Street.
Contestant Name Sponsor
Reese Bloomstead Boyar's Market
Gabriella DiMarco Fox Realty
Devon Graf Gabriel Building Group
Emma Finnegan Goldcoast Sotheby's
International Realty
Abby Brennan Grace Realty
Chloe Prettyman Johnson's Popcorn
Makensie Matura Ocean City Water Park
Whitney Hanna Playland's Castaway Cove
and Prep's Pizza
Madison Haydinger Uncle Bill's Pancake House
Payton Mulloy Viking Yachts
Haleigh Flukey Voltaco's Italian Food
Madeleine Lamb Ward's Pastry