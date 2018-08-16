More than 60 of the youngest and fastest new Ocean City residents and visitors raced in the Pamper Scamper on Tuesday, Aug. 7. The annual event is a crawling race for children 15 months old and younger. The races start with the competitors in the center of a parachute. First one to crawl to the perimeter and the waiting arms of mom or dad is the winner. After several heats divided into age categories, the winners of the championship round were as follows:
• Nora Romano, West Chester, Pennsylvania, 9 months
• Axl Miller, Ocean View, 10 months
• Kenzie Waltman, York, Pennsylvania, 10 months
Romano had the morning’s fastest crawl at a blazing 27 seconds.
Bowfish Kids, 956 Asbury Ave., was the event’s major sponsor. Other sponsors contributing prizes were Air Circus, Annarelli’s Bicycles, Crazy Susan’s Cookies, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, the Ocean City Pops, Ocean City Theatre Company, Ocean Treasures, Ready’s Coffee Shop and Restaurant, Varsity Inn and We Make It Personal.
The Pamper Scamper is a precursor to the 109th annual Ocean City Baby Parade, which was held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9. The parade featured children cruising the Ocean City Boardwalk in themed strollers, wagons and floats. It started at Sixth Street with children finishing at 12th Street and all other entries continuing to 14th Street.