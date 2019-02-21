Winter hair blues?
Here’s a survival guide for you!
Is your winter hair giving you trouble? The winter season is hard on hair. Not only is the air drier, we crank up the heat in our house and the shower to stay warm, and that causes even more stress on our thirsty tresses.
What’s a girl to do?
No. 1 Add MOISTURE. Choose a gentle, more moisturizing shampoo during the winter months. Most scalps also get drier in the winter, so lather up from roots to ends with a great moisturizing shampoo and follow with a great conditioner like Living Proof’s PHD (Perfect Hair Day).
Only dry on the ends? Use a conditioner with more potent moisture such as Redken Extreme and apply primarily to the ends. A good leave-in conditioner can help, too. Try Unite’s leave-in ... it’s the bomb! If you’re having issues with static and adding moisture doesn’t seem to help, try this: Moisturize hands with a good hand moisturizer and then run hands lightly over hair and hair ends. Perfect.
Winter is a fantastic time for an end trim to get those dry ends off. Treat yourself to a trim and a great deep conditioning, like Formula 18 or KC Vanilla Bean Conditioner at the salon. Or, have some fun at home with at home treatments like these DIY’s:
Coconut or olive oil: Use either to moisturize scalp or hair ends, or use all over for an occasional deep treatment.
Mayonnaise: That’s right — MAYO. Use real mayonnaise. It’s perfect for adding just the right amount of moisture. Put mayo on clean, dry or towel-dried hair, cover with a plastic cap for 5 to 10 minutes. Rinse well, then lightly shampoo and condition.
Avocado: Got an overripe avocado? Don’t toss it! Mash it up and use it the same as the mayonnaise above.
No. 2 Use caution with heat. Turn down the heat in the shower and try a cool rinse. Don’t wash too often — try just rinsing to help keep moisture in. Try letting your hair dry naturally when you can or use a lower heat setting on your hair dryer. Go easy on all heat styling. When using hot tools like flat irons and curling irons use a good heat protectant such as Hot Sexy’s Protect Me Spray or a few drops of Chi’s Silk Infusion Serum.
Winter hair just needs a little TLC to help keep it looking and behaving at its best!
Beauty Bits by Kelly Herbst appears monthly. Herbst is a professional cosmetologist and beauty educator and owner of The Hair Studio of Ocean City. You can submit questions to her at kellyh99@comcast.net.