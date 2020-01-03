The Absecon American Legion Auxiliary Post 28 will hold its first meeting of the new year at 7 p.m. Jan. 6at the Post Hall at 560 New Jersey Ave. Anyone having served from 1941 through the present is eligible to join the American Legion. Social nights are held 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and regular meetings are the first Monday of each month. Join the American Legion for $40 per year. Information is available regarding VA claims, as well as other benefits for veterans. For more information, call 609-641-9722.
