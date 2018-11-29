Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Absecon and Woman's Club issue proclamation for National Adoption Month

112918_pab_womensclubcara

Pictured, from left, are The Woman's Club of Absecon President Kathy Swisher, Jerri Skretowski, CASA for Children Director of Community Development, Karen DeRosa and Aileen Dey.

 Karen DeRosa / submitted

The Woman's Club of Absecon and Absecon Mayor John Armstrong issued a proclamation to Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children on Nov. 19 in honor of National Adoption Month.

The club is part of the New Jersey State Federation of Women's Clubs of GFWC, who recently named Court Appointed Special Advocates of New Jersey and all of the CASA programs in the state as their two-year special project to specifically help increase awareness, funding and recruitment.

As part of that effort, the Woman's Club of Absecon also donated Wawa gift cards to give to foster youth over the holidays.

